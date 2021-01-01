Elizabeth Arden Untold Eau de Parfum Set (30ml)

The perfect duo, Elizabeth Arden presents the Untold gift set, containing a 30ml bottle of Untold EDT and a Red Door Body Cream to intensely hydrate and lightly fragrance the skin. The ultimate present, give the gift of stunning feminine fragrance to a loved one! K.D. This set contains the following products: Elizabeth Arden Untold EDP Spray 30ml Opening with a sparkling introduction of blackcurrant, bergamot, pink pepper and pear, the scent moves into a delicate floral heart of gardenia, peony and jasmine, before finishing with a sensuous base of sandalwood, patchouli heart, musk and amber. Both refined yet unpredictable, this hypnotic and intoxicating fragrance will complement the vibrant, ambitious and playful woman. Elizabeth Arden Untold Body Cream 100ml Made to moisturise and soften the skin, the Untold Body Cream is subtly adorned with the iconic scent of Red Door. Skin will be left velvety soft with a feminine aroma.