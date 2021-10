For all who want to decide if to be vaccinated against pandemic or flu season or not. Vaccination must remain voluntary. design for demonstration, discussion with vaccination opponents. Vaccination no thanks! Great unvaxxed unvaccinated AF design. Protect human rights, basic rights, unvaccinated lives matter - against forced vaccination. Show that you are unvaccinated AF and don't do experimental drugs, against social distancing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem