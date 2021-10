Summer-ready cotton terry tee by Original Penguin in a silhouette pulled from the archives. Short sleeve style topped with an allover stripe pattern and fitted with contrast trims at the sleeves and crew neck. Finished with a classic logo accent at the left chest. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing size Medium Measurements taken from size Medium Chest: 20" Length: 25"