Ribbed knit polo shirt from UO cut in a slouchy oversized fit we love. Loose with a buttoned polo collar. Cut with a high/low hem and finished with contrast knit trim at the collar and sleeves. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. 96% Polyester, 4% spandex Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model in Green is 5'10" and wearing size Small Measurements taken from size Small Chest: 46" Length: 26.5"