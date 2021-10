Playful daytime midi dress from Urban Outfitters. Made from a lightweight, textured fabric with a slim fit at the smocked waist and A-line tiered ruffle skirt. Finished with ruffle trim at the shoulder straps and scoop neck. Content + Care. 54% Viscose, 45% polyester, 1% spandex Dry clean Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size Small Measurements taken from size Medium Length: 40.5"