High-waisted pant from Urban Outfitters topped with an allover plaid finish. Notched at the hem and topped with a button closure at the zipper fly. Content + Care. 35% Polyester, 6% rayon, 5% spandex Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size 8 Measurements taken from size 6 Waist: 28" Rise: 11.5" Inseam: 28" Leg opening: 14"