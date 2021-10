What it is: A two-piece fragrance set featuring the darker, deeper and very sensual fragrance designed to seduce with style. Fragrance story: An intense and elegant Italian gentleman, driven by audacity and impeccable taste, made of contrasts and a unique style. Determined and self-confident, his natural charisma, combined with his attitude, make him extremely magnetic and seductive. Style: Warm, spicy. Set includes:- Eau de Parfum (3.38 oz.)