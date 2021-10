What it is: A woody and aromatic eau de toilette that encapsulates the urban edge and charm of a metropolitan city. Fragrance story: With addictive energy and elegant comfort, this contemporary scent captures the salty, mineral notes of ozone and driftwood, which enhance the fragrance's striking coffee aroma. Style: Woody, aromatic. Notes:- Top: clary sage essence, ozonic salty accord, bergamot, coffee- Middle: cumin, driftwood, cedarwood- Base: