Updated VersionWireless Charger 5 in 1Qi Wireless Charging Station for iWatch 654321 AirPods321 Pencil iPhone 121111 Pro MaxXRXS MaxXsX88P BlackNo.

Newly upgraded five-in-one wireless charger: upgraded wireless charging station can charge five devices at the same time: mobile phone x 2, Apple Watch series 5/4/3/2/1, AirPods 1/2/3 and Apple Pencil. Flexible choice, satisfy all your equipment charging. Please note that for faster and safe charging, please use 12V / 2A or 9V / 2. 7A adapter or QC3. 0 adapter (INCLUDE), the original watch magnetic charger is NOT INCLUDE. Compatible devices: Five-in-one wireless charging supports iWatch series 5/4/3/2/1, Airpods 3/2/1, Apple Penci and iPhone 11/11 Pro / Xs / Xs Max / Xr / X / 8 / 8 Plus / Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus / S9 / S9 Plus / S8 / S8 Plus / S7 / S7 Edge / S6 Edge Plus / Note 9 / Note 8 and other mobile phones that support Qi. Angle adjustment and foldable design: The metal support plate of the wireless charger can be adjusted to different angles, and the two large charging coils can support vertical or horizontal mobile phone charg