Dress smartly and stylishly for sunny days in the Lilly Pulitzer® UPF 50+ Sophie Dress. Three-quarter sleeve dress in a printed stretch rayon jersey knit. Fabric offers UPF 50+ protection. Boat neckline. Gold-tone buttons accent the shoulders and cuffs. Straight hemline. Slip-on. Unlined. 93% rayon, 7% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.