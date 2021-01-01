Upgrade Clear Carrying Case for AirPods Pro Case 2019 Air Ripple Protective TPU Cover with Keychain Wont Affect Wireless Charging Visible Front LED.

UPGRADED FIT This TPU case cover is a perfect fit with the AirPods Pro Charging Case (2019 Release). NOTE: AirPods Pro and Charging Case are NOT included. PREMIUM MATERIALS Made of premium rippled TPU, this non-slip and dust-resistant cover helps protect your AirPods Pro case from bumps and drops without adding extra bulk. VISIBLE FRONT LED Wont affect wireless charging. The clear design of this cover keeps your AirPods Pro cases status light visible and showcases its original look. HINGELESS DESIGN A hingeless, two-part design allows your case to open completely, providing quick and easy access to your AirPods and the pairing button. EASY TO CARRY The built-in keychain and free carabiner make carrying your AirPods Pro Charging Case easier than ever. Youll never have to worry about losing your AirPods again.