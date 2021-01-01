Upgraded 3 USB Ports 28W Solar Charger5V48A Max Foldable Portable Solar Phone Charger with SunPower Solar Panel Compatible with iPhone 11XsXS.

Updated Triple USB Ports: 3 USB charging ports( Each is 5V/2.4A Max) with smart charging technology which can recognize your device smartly then providing optimal charging speed vary with different devices. The 3 USB ports can offer the total current at 5V/4.8A Max. CE/ FCC/ RoHS certificated, ensure 100% safe charging with overcharging, overheating and short circuit protection. Easy To Carry: With compact size (11.1 6.3 1.3in folded) and lightweight (20.6 oz) design, foldable solar charger panel bag is small and light enough to fit into any camping backpack, hiking daypack, or emergency kit. Theyre also good for stashing in an emergency kit. The 3 USB ports allow you to charge multiple devices at once. High Energy Conversion: Highly efficient SunPower panel convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy in enough sunlight. This special PET polymer surface protects it from occasional rain or wet Fog and all the ports are covered b