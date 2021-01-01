Upgraded Anker Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Pumping Bass IPX7 Waterproof Secure Fit Bluetooth 5 Headphones Stereo Calls Noise Isolation One.

Expertly Tuned Graphene Drivers: As graphenes earliest pioneers, we have used our experience to create a new driver for Liberty Neo wireless earbuds that takes full advantage of the materials remarkable properties. 100 times harder than steel and 35% lighter than traditional driver diaphragms, it oscillates with extreme precision to give your music a wider soundstage with exceptional accuracy and crystal-clear clarity across the entire frequency range. Bass you can feel: our exclusive BASSUP technology analyzes your Audios low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the Bass by up to 43%. stop simply listening to your music, and start really feeling it. IPX7 Protection: SweatGuard protection creates a watertight barrier for the wireless earbuds against rain and sweat. It even resists water from the tap when youre washing away the sweat after a hardcore workout. Rock-Solid Fit: s proprietary GripFit technology enables wirele