[Upgraded] Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 12W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5, Bassup, IPX7 Waterproof, 24-Hour Playtime, Wireless.

Tom's Guide calls it 'The Best Bluetooth Speaker Value'. Unbelievable sound: 12W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Thunders from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume. Outdoor-proof: IPX7 protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable. Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder. Wireless stereo pairing: pair two sound core 2 (Updated Version only) together via a single device for big stereo sound.