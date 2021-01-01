The Anne Klein Uplift Flat lends modern charm to a versatile design with easy slip-on styling, a squared cap toe, and geometric hardware at the vamp strap. Textile upper material. Stretch collar for easy wear. 90Â° flexibility adapts seamlessly to movement. Breathable textile lining. Dual foam layers provide cushioning and shock-absorption. Rubber sole creates a durable, stable shoe with superior traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.