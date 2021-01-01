Tyme Upstaged Thermal Protectant

Upgrade your locks with UPSTAGED Thermal Protectant. UPSTAGED provides the benefits of a mousse, detangler, thermal protectant, hair oil, mask and texturizer. Start and end your style with UPSTAGED by using it on wet hair as a thermal protectant and styling aid or on dry hair to refresh and revive your style throughout the week. This all-inclusive formula features honeyquat and baobab, which penetrate the hair and provide long-lasting hydration no matter your hair type. From enhancing natural curls to creating grip and volume on fine hair, whatever your styling needs are, UPSTAGED is your new BFF. Scent Profile: The scent is fresh, sexy and amazing! TYME designed it to be consistent across the full line, so there are no competing fragrances. Top Notes: Peach Nectar, Apple, Passionfruit, Fig, BergamotMid Notes: Jasmine, Violet, Freesia, White Lily, Coconut Milk, MapleBase Notes: Creamy Vanilla, Caramel Sugar, Tonka Bean, Sandalwood, AmberJACYNDA'S WHY"I am all about simplifying my life where I can. People spend so much time, energy and money trying to find the right combination of products that work for them and their hair needs. I cannot even begin to tell you how many half-used bottles I had in my cabinet that only addressed one hair challenge and had competing fragrances that didn't go together. As a stylist, I noticed that some thermal protectants would be too slippery or heavy and weigh down your curls. I wanted a product that gave you the ability to control your hair without weighing it down, could be used for different purposes and would work for all hair types while keeping the hair healthy and moisturized. Whether I'm on day one or day seven of my style, UPSTAGED is always my go-to product." How to Use This is a multi-purpose formula that can be used on damp or dry hair. Spray on towel-dried hair (before blow-drying or curling) for thermal protection and as a styling aid. Use on dry hair to revive and refresh your style as needed. For best results, lift hair and spray throughout, then brush through and style as desired. Shake thoroughly before use and spray 6-12 inches away from hair. Ingredients Water / Aqua / Eau, Alcohol Denat, Polysorbate 80, Propanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract. Tocopheryl Acetate, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Butylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Caesalpinia Spinosa Gum, Gluconolactone, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium Benzoate, Calcium Gluconate, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Phytate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Honey, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sorbic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Fragrance/Parfum, Mica, Titanium Dioxide / CI 77891, Iron Oxides / CI 77491