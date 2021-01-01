The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. On the prowl at the beach or at the pool, the Volcom Ur An Animal Tri Bikini Top is the perfect choice. V-neck top with strap chest detail, allover animal print pattern, and adjustable shoulder straps on a pull-on design. Bikini bottoms sold separately. Part of Volcom's Inked collection, this swimwear is made with Econyl regenerated nylon from salvaged fishing nets and other post consumer waste and it's digitally direct printed to save water. 82% recycled nylon, 18% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.