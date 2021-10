The Ortlieb Urban Daypack is a small pack for carrying Items while biking around town. Work or just a day on the bike, this will handily carry your tablet, a notebook, whatever you'd like so long as it'll Fit. Extra layer or snacks, the 15L bag is durable and the look Fits right into the city and town surroundings. Features of the Ortlieb Urban Daypack Zippered front pocket (not waterproof) on the 20-liter model Shoulder strap and handle of soft, sturdy material Loop for optional rear light