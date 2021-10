Blue light and ozone fighting, state-of-the-art antioxidants from orobanche rapum and sunflower sprouts fuse with a prebiotic that is clinically proven to promote the growth of friendly microorganisms. Sophisticated sugar-derived compounds transform dehydrated and pollution damaged skin into an instantly dewy fresh complexion. This ultra-lightweight and refreshing gel releases weightless moisture for immediate and long-lasting hydration without leaving skin sticky or greasy.