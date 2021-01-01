Lets you plaster this polyurethane-infused gel through towel-dried hair and mold aggressively for a hard-care lacquered glaze. Resurfaces hair with harsh-free sealing resins to lock-in severe styles with durable water-proof protection. Redken Urban Experiment Enamel Gel 3.4 oz - Womens Redken Styling Products - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.