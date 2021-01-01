316L stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 585 H6 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 4 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Urban Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Urban Quartz Blue Dial Ladies Watch D411MABU.