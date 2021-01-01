Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Brown dial with luminous blue hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral marks the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 586 H6 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 4 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Urban Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Urban Quartz Brown Dial Ladies Watch D411MAM.