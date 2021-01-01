316L stainless steel case with a 316L stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous blue hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Ronda Caliber 585 H6 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 4 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Urban Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch D411MAS.