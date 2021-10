Casual comfort and style are admirable in the To Boot New York Urbino sneakers. Made of suede and featuring a lace-up closure and vulcanized rubber outsole. Smooth leather lining and cushioned leather-covered footbed. Made in Italy. Measurements: Weight: 11.8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.