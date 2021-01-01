US Philippines Flag Filipino Heritage American Philippines Tote Bag

American Grown With Filipino Roots. Awesome Philippines design if you are a Filipina or Filipino or American grown with Filipino roots. Grab this design to show your Pinoy or Pinay roots with the Phillipines flag and that you are proud of your heritage! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.