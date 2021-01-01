USA 2020 Wrestling America Japan Tokyo United States Premium T-Shirt

Fantastic product for anyone who loves the USA and wants to cheer on American wrestlers athletes at any sporting event in 2020. Cool Japanese kanji writing makes this ideal for a trip to Japan or Tokyo in 2020. Also has awesome stars and stripes image Great gift for anyone from the United States living around the world, great for men, women, kids, wear in winter and summer. Ideal gift for a wrestler or anyone on a wrestling team. Perfect for any style of wrestling - collegiate, freestyle or greco-roman This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.