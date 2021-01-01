USA American Dream Team Funny 4th of July Mount Rushmore Tank Top

This is great for anyone who recognizes the true dream team of the USA! If you're looking for the perfect 4th of July gift look no further! The mount rushmore USA dream team in red, white, and blue! Awesome fourth of July or Christmas gift or birthday present! Great for men, women, or kids (boys or girls)! Show off your patriotic spirit this Independence Day! Features Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Theodore Roosevelt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem