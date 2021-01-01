USA American Flag Cityscape - Detroit Michigan Skyline Tank Top

Featuring a retro Detroit skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Detroit and Michigan. If you live in or love Detroit, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Detroit Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Detroit Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Detroit, Michigan with a vintage look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem