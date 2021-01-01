USA American Flag Massachusetts Cityscape - Boston Skyline Tank Top

Featuring a retro Boston skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Boston and Massachusetts. If you live in or love Boston, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Boston Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Boston Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Boston, Massachusetts with a vintage look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem