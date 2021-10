A perfect tee for the parties to come, the Hurley USA Bars Short Sleeve Tee is also a comfortable, casual tee great for any day of the week. Made with a crew neckline, short-sleeve construction, and a brand graphic on front. Pull-over styling. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.