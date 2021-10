Love Drinking and Partying, this Funny USA Drinking Team Party Present is Perfect for You. Great Idea for Parties, Colleges, Bars Pubs, Frats and any Holidays, Birthdays or the Fourth of July. Perfect Present for Family, Friends, and Loved Ones who Love Drinking. For all the Beer Drinker and Love Funny Drinking Design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem