USB 30 Hub 3 Ports USB Sound Card 2 in 1 External Stereo Audio Adapter 35mm with Headphone and Microphone 5Gbps High Speed for Mac OS Windows Linux.

Multi Ports: USB 3.0 Hub 3 Ports help protect the USB port on your PC or computer by adding two additional USB ports. If done frequently plugging and unplugging the USB port of PC, it is easy to damage. With this little hub, you can connect three USB devices at the same time without worry. USB Audio Adapter: USB Sound Card is ideal to replace your defective sound or audio port card, it adds a Mono microphone input and an audio output port to your computer via a USB port. It allows USB connectivity with your earphones, headphones, speakers, or your existing 3.5mm microphone. Note: The microphone port only supports microphone with TRS jack(3 conductors), does NOT support TS(2 conductors) and TRRS(4 conductors) jacks. 5Gbps Fast Speed: USB 3.0 Hub allows data transfer speed up to 5Gbps, you can quickly transfer large files from the USB 3.0 port on your PC; it is also backwards compatible with all devices and hosts with USB 2.0 or 1.1. Plug & Play