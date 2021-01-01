USB ANT+ Stick for Garmin Forerunner 310XT 405 405CX 410 610 910 0110220900

Best Quality Guranteed. More selections 78 selectable RF channels from 2043 to 2480MHZ ISM band. Up to 8 ANT channels. Up to 8 public, managed or private network keys. Faster transfer speed Backward-compatible with USB1.1/2.0 full speed specification. Burst transfer rate up 60kbps (true data throughput). Simple operation Compatible with for Garmin products and cycling games. Plug it into USB port and it will receive data automatically when compatible fitness device is within range. Small and durable Mini and exquisite, portable for carry. Made of high quality material, durable. The way to update the cycplus usb ant stickFind an iphone or Android, download 'nRF Toolbox' via apps, then install the app to your iphone. Next insert the product into the USB port. Then find the document attached by email, long press and choose open with 'nRF',then choose DFU, then choose the sensor usb ant stick. st