From phantasi

USB Audio Adapter External Stereo Sound Card with 3.5mm Headphone and Microphone Jack for Windows Mac Linux PC Laptops Desktops PS5 Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal Sound Card Option: usb audio adapter is ideal to replace your faulty sound card or audio port, it adds a mono microphone-in and a stereo audio-out port to your computer through a USB port, which enables you to connect your existing headphones, headset, speakers, or microphone with 3.5mm jack to your PC through a USB interface. Practical Stereo Sound Adapter: It protects against electromagnetic interference and enjoy the stable and best sound quality. Quite great for Skype/ ICQ/ Google Hangouts/ TeamSpeak, additionally suitable as a second sound source for simultaneous operation of loudspeakers and headphones. Superior Features: No driver required, just plug and play! USB bus-powered, no external power required for this convenient sound card. Wide Compatibility: Windows 10/98SE/ME/2000/XP/Server 2003/Vista/7/8/Linux/Mac OSX/ PS5/ PS4/ Google Chromebook/ Windows Surface Pro 3/ Raspberry Pi are ok with the usb to audio adap

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com