USB Audio Adapter External Stereo Sound Card with 3.5mm Headphone and Microphone Jack for Windows, Mac, Linux, PC, PS4, Laptops to Plug and Play No.

Best Quality Guranteed. Add 3.5mm Audio Ports USB audio adapter adds 3.5mm audio jack to pc, laptop, computers; provides an alternative solution for a failed original sound card; works as an audio splitter for an audio output plug and microphone input plug. High Quality Sound Built-in with HS-100B chip, 48K / 44.1KHz sampling rate for both Playback and Recording, Skype / Google Hangout / Live Games / TeamSpeak; protects against electromagnetic interference and enjoy the stable and best sound quality. Audio Interface Audio-in jack (black color) support TRRS (with microphone) and TRS (without microphone) earphone; microphone jack (pink color) supports mono input. Notes: 1. Apple EarPods were tested not support mic input but only audio output with this adapter; 2. Doesn't work on most Car system or smart TV. Wide CompatibilitySupport USB 2.0 Full Speed (12Mbps) Specification, compatible with PS4, PS5, Raspberry Pi, Surface Pro, Macbook Pro; Windows 7 / 8