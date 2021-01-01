USB C Charger 20W PD Fast Charger Wall Type C Power Delivery for iPhone 12 Mini 12 Pro Max SE 11 Pro Max XR 8 Plus AirPods iPad Pixel Samsung.

USB C PD Charger: Equipped with a USB Type C port, PD charger provides you Max 18W output power, 2.5x faster. Charging iPhone 11 up to 50% in just 30 mins. To achieve fast charging, we suggest you use an extra USB C to C cable or USB C to Lightning cable(Not included) working with this charger. Widely Compatibility: USB C charger is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e/S9/S8/A51/A31/M3, AirPods, iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8Plus/8, iPad Pro 12.9/11/iPad Air 3/iPad Mini(2019), Google Pixel 4XL/3a XL/3a/3 XL/2 XL/2/XL/Pixel, Nintendo Switch, LG G7/V50/V40/V35/V30/V30s ThinQ, and more. Safe Fast Charging: With the intelligent chip inside, the PD wall charger matches the current as your device's need automatically. Over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight. Compact Size: With the small size of 1.9