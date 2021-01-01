Buyer's Point USB C Headphone Adapter 2 DAC Hi-Res USB C to 3.5MM Audio Headphone Jack Adapter Compatible with Google Pixel2/2XL/3/3XL/5.0/XL 5.5.

Suitable for MOST Mainstream mobile phone or USB Type C audio device, including Samsung, Sony, iPad Pro, Google Pixel, HTC, HUAWEI, XIAOMI and more. 3.5mm interface support for all Standard Headphones, automatic recognition. Gives you a Hi-res sound performance. Noise reduction and high anti-interference ability provide you with best listening experience. The cable does not only give a stylish look but also prevents damage caused by tangling scratching. With a small size of 4 inches (15cm), this product can fit into your pocket and whatever bags you carry on the daily basis. A must have gadget for USB Type-C port audio device. USB C Headphone Adapter Pixel 2 allows you enjoy music from most Type C cellphones, and support phone calls and remote-control function. USB C to 3.5mm Adapter Compatible for 2018 iPad Pro, USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Nylon Cable DAC Chip Type C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter Compatible with New iPad Pro, Google Pixel 2/XL, HTC U11, Essential PH-1, LG.