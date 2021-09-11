USB C HUB for iPad Pro 11 12.9 2021 2020 2018,iPad Air 4, 6 in1 iPad Pro Hub with 4K HDMI,3.5mm Headphone Jack, USB3.0,USB C PD Charging, SD/Micro SD.

6-in-1 Expansion The Aluminum USB-C Hub for iPad Pro 2018 Makes Your iPad Pro 2018 More Versatile. It easily extends the USB-C port of your laptop to 4K HDMI, 5Gbps USB 3.0 Port, TF/ SD Card Reader, fast USB-C PD charging port and 3.5mm Headphone Jack. Plug & Play, with no additional drivers or installation necessary. Build-in intelligent Chips, the newest USB-C Hub specifically engineered for 2018 iPad Pro. Portable and compact body enable you to put it into your pocket, suitcase or purse and take it anywhere you go. Key Feature: Superior 4K HDMI Video Output 5Gbps Fast Data Transfer 60W Fast USB-C Power Delivery Easily Read SD/Micro SD Card 3.5mm Audio/Mic Stereo Port Adaptive Bend Angle Design Compact Design for On the go Product Specifications 1* 4K HDMI Port 1* USB C PD Charging Port 1* SD Slot 1* TF Slot 1* USB 3.0 Ports 1* 3.5mm Headphones Jack