3.5mm + USB Headset with Mic Gaming Headphone with 7.1 Surround Sound Noise Canceling Earphone for PC Laptop Computer Black

RGB color changing effect and sharp appearance improve the gaming experience. Expandable headband and soft breathable sponge earmuffs makes it comfortable for long time wearing. 40mm speaker units deliver stereo sound effect for immersive gaming experience; 7.1 surround sound, you can clearly hear that enemies are closing in. Omnidirectional microphone can be flexibly adjusted and pick up your voice from all directions. True plug and play, simply plug it into computer to use; Suitable for USB-enabled desktop/PC/laptop etc.