USB Type C to 35mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter USB C to Aux Audio Dongle Cable Cord Compatible with Pixel 4 3 2 XL Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Z.

Wide Compatibility: Wider compatibility than others type c to 3.5mm adapters, compatible with most of the type c phones: pixel 4 3 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra S20 Z Flip S20+ S10 S9 S8 Plus, Note 10 10+ 9 8, iPad pro, Huawei Mate 30 20 10 Pro, P30 P20, One plus 6T 7 7Pro and more. Multi-function Dongle: This compact usb-c to aux adapter enable you to listen musics and answer phone call with your headphone and support wire control function as well. Hi-Fi Sound Quality: This c to aux adapter is compatible with up to 24bit/96Khz while others are 16bit/48Khz, you can get higher fidelity sound from it. Relief Strain Design: With the relief strain design, this adapter can stand 40000+ bending tests, which makes this adpter much more durable. What You Get: We provide this usb c to 3.5mm adapter with 18-Month Warranty and friendly 24/7 customer service.