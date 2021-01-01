USB TypeC Hub for iPad Pro 2020 2018 and MacBook Pro USB C Hub Adapter with USBC PD Charging 4K HDMI USB 30 35 mm Headphone Jack Space Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. Creative Mobile HubDesigned specifically for the new iPad Pro 2018 2020 11inch 12.9inch and Macbook pro. 4 in 1 Hub with HDMI 4K port, USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port, USB 3.0 port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Please update your iPad system to iPadOS, and it will support any format of photos or videos, file transfer(word & Excel), mouse and Keyboard for giving you an unique experience and meet all your daily use! USB-C Power DeliveryUSB-C port allows bidirectional charging 2020 2018 iPad Pro quickly, or use as a portable power bank (while connected to iPad Pro) to charge connected USB-C devices. With the USB 3.0 port it can charge your phone and offer a high transfer rate of up to 5 Gbps. It can also charge your USB C devices while display video or connecting multiple devices to easy data transfer. High Quality 4K HDMI DisplayHDMI 4K30Hz (2K60Hz for iPad Pro) Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI connection