USB Wired Gaming Headset Earphones Stereo Microphone Computer Game Headset Noise Reduction Headphones DS?100 RGB

Good sound quality does not deceive gamers' ears with 50mm full-range speakers, better tuning and repeated verification make the headphones have better overall sense of hearing and more endurance. The bass is full, the treble is bright, and the ric Listen to the directions and heard of everything, 50mm enlarged totally?wrapped soundproof earmuffs sensitively record the subtle movement in the surrounding environment to help you get rid of the ambush unexpectedly Easy to use, the built-in audio controls allow you to easily adjust the volume and mute the microphone without other settings Possess multifunctional compatibility, designed specifically for your games, including for PC/PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch and mobile devices Noise reduction and flexible omnidirectional microphone can capture the user's voice while eliminating unnecessary background noise