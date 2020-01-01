USB Wired Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone On Ear Computer Headphone Call Center Earphone Volume Control Speaker Mic Mute Adjustable Headband

Ergonomic Design: Adjustable headband length, soft ear cushion for maximum wearing comfort, suitable for different head size wearing. Multi-purpose Headphones: Fits for making office business conference calls, call center phone calls, speech dictation, online courses, language learning, etc. Noise Canceling Microphone: Built-in noise-canceling rotatable microphone can block out unwanted background noise for precise voice picks-up, ideal for clear conversation. Wide Compatibility: USB plug and play, no external power or drive needed. Compatible with desktop computers, laptops and other USB audio devices. In-line Control: With in-line control, you can easily control volume up and down, mute mic and mute speaker.