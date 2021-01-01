USS Kearsarge 1861 Sailing Warship American Flag Tote Bag

From naval ships on flags by malj

Get this for patriotic American historical naval sailing ships lovers, crew ancestors and their relatives, naval model makers and sea warfare buffs. Great for ships memorabilia collectors showing a vintage distressed effect 1860's USA flag with USS Kearsarge sloop of war launched in 1861. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

