Get this for patriotic American destroyer ships lovers, sailor veteran relatives warships crews, naval model makers and sea warfare fanatics. Great for ships memorabilia collectors showing a vintage distressed effect USA flag with silhouette of USS O'Brien DD-975 destroyer with her motto. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.