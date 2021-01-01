Uther Tour Towel, Birdie Talk

Keep your clubs clean while displaying bold style with the Uther Supply Tour Towel. This fashionable golf towel, which features unique sublimated prints and designs, is constructed of a unique blend of moisture wicking microfiber for absorbance and durability. The waffle weave pattern combines with a non-abrasive, lint-free construction to safely clean your clubs without harming the finish. Anti-microbial properties ensure your towel remains as fresh as it looks. Features: Unique blend of moisture wicking microfiber enables increased absorbance and durability Waffle weave pattern easily removes dirt and debris from club grooves and golf ball dimples Anti-microbial material naturally reduces odor to keep your towel fresh after use Non-abrasive, lint-free construction provides a soft, quality cleaning surface Towel measures approximately 20” x 40”