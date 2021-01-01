Your commute between training sessions gets some added organization with the Nike Utility Speed GFX Backpack. Zippered main compartment. Dedicated laptop compartment for 15 devices. Internal mesh pocket for added organization. Multiple zippered pockets on the front panel keep small items within reach. Side-sleeve water bottle holder. Various attachment loops for added gear carry. Webbing haul handles at top and side. Mesh back panel for added breathability. Adjustable shoulder straps with mesh lining and sternum strap. 100% polyester. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Laptop Compartment: 16 in Bottom Width: 10 1 2 in Middle Width: 11 in Top Width: 11 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 17 1 2 in Strap Length: 35 in Strap Drop: 17 in Handle Length: 5 1 2 in Handle Drop: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 14 oz