Utility Tote and Nurse Bag - 14 Outside and 7 Inside Pockets - Large Waterproof All Purpose Bag with Laptop Compartment

14 OUTSIDE POCKETS - with so many pockets all purpose bag is great for organizing items. Use it as teacher bag, work tote, book bag, medical bag, utility bag or totes for women of any kind - 7 INSIDE POCKETS - six mesh pockets, one huge zippered pocket. Utility tote bag serves as work bag, shoulder bag, teacher tote bag, nurse tote bag, organizing tote, nursing bag, or tote bag - WATERPROOF, LARGE & ROOMY - works as a beach bag due to its waterproof outer fabric and interior lining. Size is also great - L18'xW7'xH14'. Large utility tote extendable to L22' at the upper part - LAPTOP COMPARTMENT & COMFY HANDLES - fits up to 16' laptop. Shoulder drop extends to 14'. All that makes it a perfect shoulder bag for women, over the shoulder bag or a great gift for teacher - STANDS ON ITS OWN & HAS 2-WAY ZIPPER - womens tote bags for work are durable. Easy-clean fabric holds its shape when wet, dries fast. Ideal under seat carry on bag, just carry on bag or travel bag