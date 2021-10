A two-tiered popover bodice elegantly balances the gently rippled skirt on this chiffon gown cast in a spring-forward pastel hue. 61" length Hidden back zip; keyhole with button-and-loop closure Jewel neck Sleeveless Full-length skirt Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Hand wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing