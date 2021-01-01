EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Deluxe Sample 0.5oz ($15 Value)

EltaMD's UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is a 100% physical sunscreen that helps to restore sun-damaged skin and offers high-energy visible (HEV) light protection. Ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate help to boost a healthy complexion by improving skin smoothness, minimizing dark spots and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Squalane restores the skin’s natural moisture and suppleness while antioxidants combat free radicals associated with ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR). Key Ingredients: Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract: improves skin smoothness, minimizes wrinkles and promotes an even complexion Saccharide Isomerate: helps reduce dark spots, hydrates the skin Squalane: restores moisture and skin’s suppleness Vitamin E Acetate: an anti-inflammatory antioxdant Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate: a form of vitamin C, this antioxidant helps to reduce pigmentation Key Benefits: All-physical facial sunscreen Improves sun-damaged skin Minimizes dark spots and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Restores skin’s suppleness and natural moisture Promotes a healthy complexion Formulated for all skin types Dye, fragrance, oil, paraben and sensitivity-free Non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested Gluten-free: contains no ingredient made from a gluten-containing grain (wheat, barley or rye)